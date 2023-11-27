Proton One Day Trading Volume Hits $755,534.09 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $755,534.09 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 24,115,413,767 coins. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

