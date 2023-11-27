ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $685,371.67

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $685,371.67 and approximately $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040983 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00026434 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

