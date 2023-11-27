Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of H World Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.76. 187,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,415. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. H World Group has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in H World Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,253,000 after purchasing an additional 766,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 119,635 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of H World Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,372,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,563,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in H World Group by 993.0% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,373 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

