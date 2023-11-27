Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Catalent (CTLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Catalent (NYSE: CTLT):

11/16/2023 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2023 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

11/16/2023 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Catalent had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/3/2023 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2023 – Catalent had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/29/2023 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49.

Get Catalent Inc alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

In other news, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Catalent by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 763,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 29,594 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.