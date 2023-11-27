Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Chuy’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.01. 4,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,946. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $607.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

