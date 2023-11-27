Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 96,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAKE

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.