Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.18 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in MSCI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,630,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 167,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,015,000 after acquiring an additional 69,571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MSCI by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $524.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.98 and a 200-day moving average of $505.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

