Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

DOOR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,657. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

