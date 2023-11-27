46,385 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of Sapiens International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Sapiens International Trading Down 0.2 %

SPNS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.20. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.