Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 4,300 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.27.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.1 %

MKTX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.10. 15,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,213. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

