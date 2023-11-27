Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH remained flat at $112.61 on Monday. 107,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,822. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.