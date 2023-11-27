L2 Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 954,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,804. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

