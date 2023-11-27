Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 42,920 HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.09% of HNI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HNI in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HNI by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HNI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in HNI by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. HNI’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HNI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $363,532.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,786.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $363,532.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,786.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $1,076,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.