1,740 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 28.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.00.

Cable One Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CABO stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $541.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,702. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.23 and a 12-month high of $861.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $595.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.