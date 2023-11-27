3,624 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,624 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,083 shares of company stock worth $1,576,281 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 874,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,087. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

