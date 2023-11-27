L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PACCAR by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 87,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.85. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.