L2 Asset Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.29. The company had a trading volume of 142,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,557. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

