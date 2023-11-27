Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,045 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $294,070.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,429,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,798 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $111.90. The company had a trading volume of 84,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

