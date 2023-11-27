Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 674.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.9 %

LVS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.49. 516,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,054. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

