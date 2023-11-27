15,500 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 960,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,969,482. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.