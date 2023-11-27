Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

