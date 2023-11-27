Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,631. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.45. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

