B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.71 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 957,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,861,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 96.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 37.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 97.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.35. 1,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,784. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

