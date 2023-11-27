B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.53 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.79. 5,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

