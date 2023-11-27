Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Dover Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DOV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,501. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

