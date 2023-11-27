B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA remained flat at $136.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,653. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock worth $3,607,770. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.