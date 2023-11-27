B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 1,827 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $469.43. 13,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.93 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.74 and a 12-month high of $581.40.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $19,596,159. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.14.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

