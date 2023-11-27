Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.81. 204,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,706. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

