iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.61. 7,418,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,337,434. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

