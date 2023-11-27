Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BIL stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $91.78. 1,153,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001,259. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

