Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.49. 173,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.58. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

