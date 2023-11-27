Summit Financial LLC Sells 705 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,570. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.17. The company had a trading volume of 337,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,963. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

