Summit Financial LLC Sells 112 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.91. 1,015,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.04. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.