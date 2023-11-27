Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,343 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Crown Castle by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $513,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 57.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 877,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,814,000 after buying an additional 319,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $5.02 on Monday, reaching $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

