Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

