TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
TWC Enterprises Stock Performance
TSE:TWC opened at C$16.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.53. The stock has a market cap of C$411.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. TWC Enterprises has a 12 month low of C$14.97 and a 12 month high of C$18.48.
About TWC Enterprises
