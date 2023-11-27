B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 178.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 48.9% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 63,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 250.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 492,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $507,112.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,103.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $507,112.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,103.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $1,729,255. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,128. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.86%.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.