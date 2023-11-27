Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 197.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,188 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFEM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,828. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.