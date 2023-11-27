Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VLUE stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $93.66. 52,176 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

