Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $300.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

