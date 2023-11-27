Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,341,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,406,397.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock valued at $346,566,109. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.98. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

