iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

IMCG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

