Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.13. 725,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day moving average of $217.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $317.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

