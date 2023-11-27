AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.73. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 251,746 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

