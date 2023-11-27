Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Down to $74.21

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.21, but opened at $72.25. Southern Copper shares last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 209,628 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

