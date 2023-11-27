3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.25. 3D Systems shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 395,066 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDD

3D Systems Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $703.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,509 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 332,510 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,699 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.