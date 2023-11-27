Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.60. Gogoro shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 14,389 shares changing hands.
Gogoro Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gogoro
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.