Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.60. Gogoro shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 14,389 shares changing hands.

Gogoro Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

About Gogoro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Gogoro by 79.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gogoro by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogoro by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

