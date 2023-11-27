Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.12. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 296,488 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 467,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.