Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Down to $7.07

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $6.85. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 389,766 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

The company has a market cap of $525.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 78.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 166,608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading

