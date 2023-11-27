Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Down to $16.31

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $15.79. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 16,228 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $801.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $166,000. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 84,670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 84.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.